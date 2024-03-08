Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 151.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half by 28.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

