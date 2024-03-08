Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $357.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.40. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $359.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

