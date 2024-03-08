Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.78 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

