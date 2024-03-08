Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $137.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

