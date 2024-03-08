GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

