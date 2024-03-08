Sei Investments Co. Has $36.66 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $344.68 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $346.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,410 shares of company stock worth $10,080,699. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

