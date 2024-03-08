Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 193,519 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of American International Group worth $41,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.