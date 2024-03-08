Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $973.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $866.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

