Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in KLA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $723.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.73 and a 200-day moving average of $547.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.