Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

FIS stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

