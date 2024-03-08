Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 20,368 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

