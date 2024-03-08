iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 152.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

