iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 818,508 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

