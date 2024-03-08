iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $241.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average is $214.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $245.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

