Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $158.41 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $166.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

