iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 181,600 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 181,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

