iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.72 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank OZK by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 169.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,721 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 86.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 605,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

