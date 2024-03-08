iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $550.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.