Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.9 %

ERO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 212,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

