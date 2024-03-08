The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,174 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.83% of Canada Goose worth $72,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE GOOS opened at $12.66 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

