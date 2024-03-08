The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,725 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NVR were worth $82,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,685.79 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,150.32 and a 52 week high of $7,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,293.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,557.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

