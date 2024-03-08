The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,003 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of IQVIA worth $94,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $258.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $259.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.98 and a 200 day moving average of $214.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

