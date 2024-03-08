The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Zoetis worth $85,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $181.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.