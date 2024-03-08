The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,012 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $88,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day moving average of $235.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

