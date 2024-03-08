The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 5,296.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,638,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.11% of American Equity Investment Life worth $89,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

