The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518,751 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after buying an additional 603,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 357,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 55,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

