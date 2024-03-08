The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of The Cigna Group worth $86,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $342.91 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $347.99. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

