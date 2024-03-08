Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. Kroger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

KR opened at $55.30 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

