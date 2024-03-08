Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after buying an additional 1,548,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after acquiring an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.