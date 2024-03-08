Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $104.48 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

