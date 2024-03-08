The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 181,831 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 181,831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Williams Companies worth $101,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

