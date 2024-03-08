Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,053 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ooma worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ooma by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE OOMA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

