Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 124,792 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $469,000.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,335 shares of company stock worth $2,670,167. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

