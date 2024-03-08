Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,507 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

