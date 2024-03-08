Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Holdings Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

