Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,787 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

MOD stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

