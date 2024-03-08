Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

