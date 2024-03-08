Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.