Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,250,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.