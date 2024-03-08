Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,056 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

