Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,064 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 36.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $92.31 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

