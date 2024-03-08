VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $18,822,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:ITM opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.