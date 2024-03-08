Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 4,632 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $278.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

