Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $243.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $244.34.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

