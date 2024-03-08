Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $48.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.