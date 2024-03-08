Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,285. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

