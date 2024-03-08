Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,556,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

