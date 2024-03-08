Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.30.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.03.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

