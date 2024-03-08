Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $40,225.90.

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $43,425.96.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Matterport by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Matterport by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 311,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

