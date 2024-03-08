Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $611.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

